Jessie Ware Recruits Róisín Murphy For New Version Of ‘Freak Me Now’

Jessie Ware has shared a new version of her That! Feels Good! track, “Freak Me Now,” featuring Róisín Murphy. You can check it out below.

The original version of “Freak Me Now” featured vocals only from Ware, but now comes updated with the cameo from the former Moloko singer.

Murphy adds new lines into the upbeat disco track, including before the second verse when she hushes: “Won’t forget it/Nobody’s keeping score/So up and at ‘em/Move your body, it’s what your body’s for.”

Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy - Freak Me Now (Official Music Video)

“It is a huge honor to have the queen of disco, Róisín Murphy on ‘Freak Me Now’,” Ware said. “I messaged her hoping she may be interested in featuring on the song, and before I knew it, she was in the studio […] and recorded all her vocals for the track and sent them over to us.

“I have admired her work for so many years and respect her so much. To have her on one of the most fun tracks on That! Feels Good! is amazing. I can’t wait for us to do this together live in the future! I know my fans are gonna go crazy about this, as am I. I still can’t quite believe we are on a track together and have done a bonkers video together. She is graceful, she is generous, she is pioneering, she is Róisín Murphy, and she is on ‘Freak Me Now!’”

Murphy shared Ware’s excitement in her own statement, saying: “Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer. She’s truly beautiful, but she’s also very funny and never takes herself too seriously. We’ve been talking about working together for a while. When she sent me ‘Freak Me Now’, I just adored it and felt it was perfectly right for me to be on the song.

“We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video, it was fashion chaos! Like a high-class jumble sale behind the scenes. We laughed at our ridiculousness, and we were very silly all day! Just love her and loved everything about working with her.”

Her appearance on “Freak Me Now” marks Murphy’s second cameo on That! Feels Good! following her uncredited spot on the album’s title track. She is one of a number of voices that appear on that song, alongside the likes of Kylie Minogue, Aisling Bea, Benny Blanco, Jamie Demetriou, and more.

Ware will continue to ride the high of That! Feels Good!, which earned her rave reviews across the board, later this year when she heads out on tour in North America and the UK. She will hit the road in Chicago on October 5, continuing that leg of shows until October 23, when it wraps up in Toronto.

Following that, the British pop star will return to the UK for six shows in November, including two headline dates at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London. For full details and tickets, visit Ware’s official website.

