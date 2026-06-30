Jimmy Eat World Take Fans Inside ‘Your House’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Bleed American is turning 25. Jimmy Eat World’s platinum-selling album came out July 24, 2001, rocketing them to new levels of fame and going down as a classic at the intersection of punk, emo, and alternative rock. In celebration of their career-altering album’s silver jubilee, the band has been taking fans through the tracklist in a new song-by-song video series.

Following the previous installment on their top-five pop hit “The Middle,” the Jimmy Eat World’s latest video takes fans inside “Your House,” the fourth song on the album. Frontman Jim Adkins and producer Mark Trombino lead the discussion, with further input from Tom Linton, Rick Burch, and Zach Lind.

“The demo of ‘Your House’ hints at the dynamic possibilities,” Adkins explains early on. “Our job in making the song for real was all about just exploding what it is that it wanted to be, and going all out and interesting and wide.”

Bleed American Breakdown (With Mark Trombino) - Track Four: Your House

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When Trombino asks whether Jimmy Eat World play “Your House” live, Adkins replies, “We would need like a whole marching band percussion section to do it. We’d need about 16 extra hands to do ‘Your House’ album style.” Despite some pushback from his bandmates, who insist they can pull it off, Adkins emphasizes the intricate nature of the song’s production, deconstructing the mix to reveal its many moving parts.

“The idea of ‘Are we gonna play this live?’ never entered my mind with something like this,” Adkins says. “It’s just about making it rad. I think if we had a whole album of stuff we couldn’t do live, then that would be an issue. But the fact was, there were so many songs that were just straight-ahead rock band capture that it almost needs songs like this, where it’s like, ‘Forget it’s a band at all.’ There’s the elements of a band, but how it’s being presented to you is insane.”

Adkins highlights the composition and production strategies that make “Your House” so effective, including the “unreal triangle” within the track’s thicket of production. Lind, the drummer, makes sure to highlight Adkins’ most essential contribution.

“I think this is one of the best vocal performances on the album. It’s so good,” Lind says. “And like everything else in the song, it’s so wide, there’s all these elements. But I think the true strength of the song is just how well it’s sung and how expressive Jim is. ‘Cause without that vocal, I feel like there’s not enough to justify all of the other crazy shit we’re doing to it.”

Jimmy Eat World recently embarked on a Bleed American 25th anniversary tour that is taking them across North America and the United Kingdom for much of this year. The band is performing the album in full each night, then tacking on highlights from throughout their career.

Listen to Jimmy Eat World’s “Your House” here.