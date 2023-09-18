Kim Petras Surprise Drops New Album ‘Problematique’

Kim Petras - Photo: Steven Klein

Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, international pop sensation and critically

acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has unexpectedly released her long-awaited album Problematique as a surprise for her fans. The album is out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Previously shelved after partially leaking and leaving fans clamoring for more, Problematique has been unearthed from the vault as 10 tracks of euphoric escapist pop inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes.

Shimmering with magnetic confidence and giving Kim even more new music to perform on her upcoming global tour, Problematique features stand out track “Treat Me Like A Ho,” a flex that brims with confidence. The album also features starry-eyed, funk banger “Born Again,” a defiant, self-assured burst of fun in title track “Problematique,” sultry, smooth bop “Deeper,” and “All She Wants,” a materialistic, tongue-in-cheek anthem featuring the iconic Paris Hilton.

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston, and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Milan. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo opportunities with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise.

Kim also recently shared reimagined, symphonic, seven-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast. The album was inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up.

