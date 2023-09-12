Kim Petras Reimagines ‘Feed The Beast’ Tracks In New ‘Symphonic Sessions’ Videos

Kim Petras – Photo: Cody Critcheloe (Courtesy of Press Here Productions)

Kim Petras has reimagined three songs from her debut album as part of the Feed The Beast Symphonic Sessions live videos.

Performing alongside a seven-piece string ensemble, the pop star breathes new life into a trio of fan favorite songs from her debut album – “Alone,” “Claws,” and “Minute.” The former sees Petras deliver a dynamic, melodic rendition of Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse, while “Claws” grows in power as its layers are stripped away.

FTB SYMPHONIC SESSION I: Alone

“Minute,” meanwhile, is given a yearning, heart-wrenching new version, with Petras upping the emotion in her stunning vocals as she performs.

FTB SYMPHONIC SESSION II: Minute

The Feed The Beast Symphonic Sessions lands ahead of Petras heading out on the Feed The Beast World Tour, which kicks off at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival on September 24. From there, Petras will hold a slew of headline dates across North America, wrapping up on November 22 in San Diego, CA.

A UK and European leg of the tour will follow in 2024, with that run beginning in Birmingham, UK, on February 13. A further 11 cities will play host to the tour, which will conclude in Milan, Italy, on March 5. Full dates and tickets can be found on Petras’ official website.

Feed The Beast arrived in June and found the star drawing more from her personal life, serving as a declaration about being willing to be consumed by her biggest passion. With pop music as her driving force, the album is Kim’s offering to her own beast that sees her embody a modern-day pop Andromeda—a spin on the classic Greek tale where the princess was about to be sacrificed to her beast.

Unlike the tale, however, Kim has set out to rescue herself with a body of work that is heavily inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up.

