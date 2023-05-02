Kim Petras And Nicki Minaj Become A Fantasy In ‘Alone’ Video

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj – Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj have shared the official music video for their recent collaboration, “Alone,” in which they embody a man’s ultimate fantasies.

The steamy club banger finds Petras dancing suggestively with a clarinet in a marching band uniform, thrusting on a gym mat in a Lycra bodysuit, and dressing in a nurse’s outfit. Together with Minaj, the pair also dance in slick leather, the rapper playing with a leather whip at one point.

The visual makes reference to the videos for multiple club classics, such as Eric Prydz’s “Call On Me,” Alex Gaudino’s “Destination Calabria,” and Fedde Le Grand’s “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit.” The track itself also nods to the dancefloor, sampling Alice Deejay’s Eurodance megahit “Better Off Alone.”

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj - Alone (Official Music Video)

Since its release last week (April 25), “Alone” has already racked up millions of streams and was featured on top playlists across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and more.

At the time of the song’s release, Petras stopped by Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss the new track. Regarding getting Nicki on the track, Petras said, “It doesn’t feel real still. Her singing ‘It’s Barbie, and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried; I was on the floor, and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘how do we not come up with that our entire lives?’

“So she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse, and that verse rips, I love her, and I’m so inspired by her always. It’s crazy to me.”

The “Alone” video follows Petras attending the 2023 Met Gala last night (May 1), where she wore Marc Jacobs and joined the likes of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and more in honoring late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Petras is set to continue her milestone year – which has seen her make Grammy history with Sam Smith and their song “Unholy” – with performances at festivals like Governors Ball, Osheaga, Life Is Beautiful, and more.

