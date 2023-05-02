ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Attend Met Gala 2023

The stars were out in force for the first Monday in May, honoring the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

Published on

Rihanna – Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Rihanna – Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more A-list stars of the music world attended Vogue’s annual Met Gala last night (May 1).

The fashion soiree is held on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is accompanied by a new exhibition at the prestigious museum. Each year there is a different theme, with attendees dressed to match it by some of fashion’s top designers.

The theme for 2023 honored the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who, across an illustrious career, designed for some of the biggest fashion houses, including Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel. A new exhibition, titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, will open at The Met on Friday (May 5).

Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the event with partner A$AP Rocky, missing the red carpet livestream. When the pair arrived, the pop icon was wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress with a cape comprised of 30 giant camellia appliqués.

Billie Eilish - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish made her third Met Gala appearance, bringing gothic glamour in an all-black Simone Rocha look.

Kim Petras towered over her fellow guests in a pair of sky-high, glitzy platform boots that matched her black-and-white Marc Jacobs dress.

Kim Petras - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Keith Urban, accompanied by actor and wife Nicole Kidman, kept things simple in a classic tuxedo with a white flower pinned to his lapel.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor put a fresh spin on a traditional suit in Thom Browne, matching a sequin maxi skirt with a double-breasted blazer with a V-shaped hem and long gloves.

Teyana Taylor - Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo brought Audrey Hepburn levels of glamour to the event with feathered bangs on her slicked-back hairdo and a floral-filled black-and-white gown from Thom Browne.

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Neo-soul legend Erykah Badu brought her inimitable style to the Met Gala carpet, wearing a white fringed Marni dress that – before replacing it with a tall hat – she paired with a white fringed wig.

Erykah Badu - Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Making her Met Gala debut, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim was in attendance, who was handpicked by the late designer as one of the muses for the house of Chanel. Fellow member Rosie attended last year and told her bandmate to “Go and have fun!,” reported Vogue. Kim wore a vintage satin bustier dress from Chanel’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection.

Jennie Kim BLACKPINK - Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Listen to the best of Rihanna on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
702 – Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
702, Tame Impala, And Brick & Lace: Currently Trending Songs
Iggy Pop
Best Iggy Pop Songs: 20 Tracks With An Insatiable Lust For Life
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top