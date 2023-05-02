Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Attend Met Gala 2023

Rihanna – Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more A-list stars of the music world attended Vogue’s annual Met Gala last night (May 1).

The fashion soiree is held on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is accompanied by a new exhibition at the prestigious museum. Each year there is a different theme, with attendees dressed to match it by some of fashion’s top designers.

The theme for 2023 honored the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who, across an illustrious career, designed for some of the biggest fashion houses, including Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel. A new exhibition, titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, will open at The Met on Friday (May 5).

Rihanna arrived fashionably late to the event with partner A$AP Rocky, missing the red carpet livestream. When the pair arrived, the pop icon was wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress with a cape comprised of 30 giant camellia appliqués.

Billie Eilish made her third Met Gala appearance, bringing gothic glamour in an all-black Simone Rocha look.

Kim Petras towered over her fellow guests in a pair of sky-high, glitzy platform boots that matched her black-and-white Marc Jacobs dress.

Keith Urban, accompanied by actor and wife Nicole Kidman, kept things simple in a classic tuxedo with a white flower pinned to his lapel.

Teyana Taylor put a fresh spin on a traditional suit in Thom Browne, matching a sequin maxi skirt with a double-breasted blazer with a V-shaped hem and long gloves.

Olivia Rodrigo brought Audrey Hepburn levels of glamour to the event with feathered bangs on her slicked-back hairdo and a floral-filled black-and-white gown from Thom Browne.

Neo-soul legend Erykah Badu brought her inimitable style to the Met Gala carpet, wearing a white fringed Marni dress that – before replacing it with a tall hat – she paired with a white fringed wig.

Making her Met Gala debut, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim was in attendance, who was handpicked by the late designer as one of the muses for the house of Chanel. Fellow member Rosie attended last year and told her bandmate to “Go and have fun!,” reported Vogue. Kim wore a vintage satin bustier dress from Chanel’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection.

