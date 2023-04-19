BLACKPINK Sing Their Hits With James Corden In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

BLACKPINK - Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Jennie may have said “Diamonds shinin’ / Drive in silence” on “Pink Venom,” but BLACKPINK belted out their hits when they took a ride with James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke.’

For their debut appearance on the popular Late Late Show segment, the four members of BLACKPINK sang along to some of their biggest songs, including “DDU DU DDU DU,” “How You Like That,” and “Pink Venom,” with Lisa particularly excited to hear Corden rap her part on the latter.

There was also time for other iconic girl group tracks like TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” – with Corden and the girls assigning each other their own Spice Girls names.

ADVERTISEMENT

BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The segment also featured some interview questions, where the members spoke about their time as K-Pop trainees and their musical influences. When Corden turned to their record-breaking achievements, a bit began where he tried to help the members break new records, including quickly assembling a Mr. Potato Head and removing Jenga blocks.

The group appeared on the program following last weekend’s Coachella performance, where on Saturday night, 100,000 festival-goers got to see Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo perform an extravagant set. They were not only the first K-Pop group, but the first Asian artists to headline.

The group expressed their feelings to MTV News, explaining, “It is such an honor to headline at a place where so many different people who love music gather together. We never expected this kind of opportunity to come to us. It means a lot to us to be invited to stand on such a huge stage to represent our language and culture. We hope that our stage inspires people to dream big, and we hope that our music shows that music truly goes beyond language.”

Following the performance, the group announced a brand new stop on their “Born Pink” world tour at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 28th. This follows an earlier announced show in Los Angeles on the 26th.

Visit the official artist’s site for tour information.