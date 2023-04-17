Photos: BLACKPINK, Metro Boomin, Blink-182, And More Shine At Coachella

Blink-182 - Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The first weekend of Coachella (April 14-16) is over, and after the dust settled, artists like BLACKPINK, Metro Boomin, Blink-182, Frank Ocean, and more emerged as the stars of the festivities.

Blink-182 offered up a last-minute, surprise performance, running through their collection of hits for the first time in almost a decade. The news was first revealed by singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, who wrote on Twitter, “See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent.” They performed songs like “I Miss You,” “All The Small Things,” “Anthem Part Two,” and more.

BLACKPINK also turned in a stirring performance. “Four years ago, we were invited to perform for you guys here at Coachella over there at the Sahara Tent, and that made a mark in all of our hearts and made us remember the passion performing for you guys. Thank you so much. I feel like the reason all four of us are here is all because of you guys,” a cheerful Rosé told the group’s devoted fans during Saturday’s monumental 18-song, 90-minute set.

“We are so, so happy to be back here,” gushed an equally excited Jennie. “It’s crazy that within four years, we made it from Sahara to the main stage.”

Metro Boomin brought a star-studded supporting cast to his performance, inviting The Weeknd, Future, Diddy, Mike Dean, Don Toliver, John Legend, and 21 Savage to the stage over the course of his set.

Though Billie Eilish wasn’t on the schedule as a solo performer, she rolled through the festival to hop on stage with Labrinth, offering up a stirring rendition of their recent collaboration, “Never Felt So Alone.”

Tyler, the Creator joined Kali Uchis, who also brought out Don Toliver and Omar Apollo. Kali also came out during Kaytranada’s set. Though Björk’s set wasn’t livestreamed, reviews made it out to be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Similar circumstances surround Frank Ocean’s wildly anticipated set, as he worked through new renditions of his classic cuts. Other sets to receive rave reviews were delivered by art-rock legends Blondie, rising rap star Doechii, electronic icons Chemical Brothers, and more.

