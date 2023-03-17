Drake Adds Additional Dates To ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage

Drake - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Due to overwhelming demand, four time Grammy-award winning and multi-Platinum selling artist Drake has announced the addition of 14 new dates across his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” Tour with 21 Savage, presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite.

Produced by Live Nation, Drake has added second shows in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, DC, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Las Vegas and third shows in Brooklyn, New York, and Inglewood, bringing the tour to a massive 42 shows across North America this summer. The tour kicks off Friday, June 16 in New Orleans at Smoothie King Arena and wraps on Tuesday, September 5 in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena.

“It’s All A Blur” marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of his unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning with the general on-sale on Friday, March 17 at Drake’s official website. On-sale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information. Tickets for the previously announced dates are currently available with Cash App Card & Sprite presales and will also be available during the general on-sale on Friday, March 17.

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage shared a new music video for their Her Loss track “Spin Bout U.” The visuals saw the pair get taken hostage on their luxury boat by a female gang.

By the end of last year, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss had already racked up one billion streams on Spotify – despite only being released on November 4 – setting a new record for both stars. The project led to 21 Savage earning his first billion streams on the streaming service and Drake his 12th.

Visit Drake’s official website for more information.