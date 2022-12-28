Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Reaches One Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake and 21 Savage’s new project, Her Loss, earned one billion streams on Spotify in less than two months, a new record for both rappers. The album debuted at No.1 on Billboard upon its release on November 4.

The project led to 21 Savage earning his first billion streams on the streaming service and Drake his 12th. The album dethroned Taylor Swift’s Midnights on the US charts. It did the same in the UK, and Her Loss became Drake’s fifth chart-topper, after Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), and Savage’s first.

The 16-track release features an appearance from Travis Scott. Additionally, a track titled “Circo Loco” features a sample and vocal interpolation of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Back on October 22, Drake fans thought they were merely being treated to a music video for the 21 Savage-assisted Honestly, Nevermind finale “Jimmy Cooks,” but in the visual, the artists revealed that they have a joint album, Her Loss, on the way. That album, Her Loss, is out now.

After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album announcement gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday (October 19), appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta.

Drake leaned into surprise releases in 2022. Just hours after Drake took to Instagram on June 16 to tease fans with his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rap superstar released the 14 song project.

Honestly, Nevermind only features one guest, the aforementioned 21 Savage. Drake recruited his go-to collaborators Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and engineer Noel Cadastre as executive producers. Additionally, Drizzy teamed up with South African house producer Black Coffee, who also serves as an EP. The electronic star followed up a huge 2021, in which he won a GRAMMY for his album Subconsciously, by working with one of the biggest rappers on the planet.

