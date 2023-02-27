Drake And 21 Savage Take To The Sea In ‘Spin Bout U’ Video

21 Savage and Drake – Photo: Courtesy of Drake and 21 Savage/YouTube

Drake and 21 Savage have shared a new music video for their collaborative track, “Spin Bout U.”

The song featured on the pair’s joint album Her Loss, which was released last year, and is the latest from the record to get the visual treatment.

The new clip was directed by Dave Meyers and finds the two rappers on a massive, luxurious boat in the middle of the ocean. As they’re sailing, though, they spot a woman struggling in the middle of the sea, rescue her and bring her on board.

Later, as Drake goes to make a move on her, a gang of women sneak onto the ship, cutting the security cameras and, eventually, taking him and 21 Savage hostages. Watch the video in full below.

Drake, 21 Savage - Spin Bout U (Official Music Video)

By the end of last year, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss had already racked up one billion streams on Spotify – despite only being released on November 4 – setting a new record for both stars. The project led to 21 Savage earning his first billion streams on the streaming service and Drake his 12th.

The record also became Drake’s fifth chart-topper, following Views (from 2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021), while it gave 21 Savage his first No.1.

Her Loss followed Drake’s 2022 solo surprise album Honestly, Nevermind. Although the record only featured one guest – another collaboration with Savage – the Canadian rapper teamed up with his go-to collaborators Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and engineer Noel Cadastre as executive producers. Additionally, he also recruited South African house producer Black Coffee for the project, who also serves as an EP.

Meanwhile, Drake is among the artists leading the nominations at the 2023 Urban Music Awards, which will take place in London tomorrow (February 28). He is in the running for Best Album for Her Loss, Artist Of The Year (USA), and Most Creative Artist.

Listen to Her Loss on Apple Music and Spotify.