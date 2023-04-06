Kali Uchis Marks ‘Isolation’ Anniversary With Reissue And New Song ‘In The Lobby’

Kali Uchis - Photo: Cho Gi-Seok (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Kali Uchis is celebrating five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shared a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era, “In The Lobby,” available today on SoundCloud, YouTube, and TikTok.

Isolation was released in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture, GQ, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence, SPIN, and many more. The Gold-certified album includes Platinum-certified hit “After The Storm” featuring Tyler, The Creator and Bootsy Collins, “Nuestro Planeta” featuring Reykon, and “Tyrant” featuring Jorja Smith.

Kali Uchis - In The Lobby ["Isolation" BONUS TRACK] (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Uchis’ new English language album, Red Moon In Venus, is out now via Geffen Records. She will embark on a sold-out headlining North American tour this spring and is also among the top-billed performers at Coachella. Additionally, she is starring in H&M Studio’s new Spring campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver, and Omar Apollo. Plenty of tracks have already received critical acclaim, including “Moonlight,” which V Magazine called “woozy and delectable,” and “I Wish You Roses,” which PAPER lauded as “luxurious” and “immaculately produced.”

It was also recently announced that Uchis is nominated for Best Artist – Pop at this year’s Latin American Music Awards. The ceremony is set to broadcast live on April 20 at 7pm/6c via UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The new English-language album is the star’s third studio album and follows her 2020 Spanish release, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

Last week, the pop icon stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her new single “Moonlight.” The track is featured on Red Moon in Venus.

In the performance, Uchis rocks a daring black headpiece and is accompanied by a backdrop of a bright shining moon.

Buy the vinyl edition of Isolation.