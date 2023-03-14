Kali Uchis’ ‘Red Moon In Venus’ Lands At No.4 On Billboard 200

Kali Uchis - Photo: Cho Gi-Seok (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis’ new album Red Moon In Venus has debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200, marking Uchis’ first top 10 charting album. Red Moon In Venus is out now via Geffen Records.

As if the exciting news wasn’t enough, it has been announced that Uchis is nominated for Best Artist – Pop at this year’s Latin American Music Awards. The ceremony is set to broadcast live on April 20 at 7pm/6c via UniMás, Univision, and Galavisión from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Set to appear around the world this year in celebration of the release, Uchis is among the top-billed performers at this year’s Coachella, Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia. Additionally, she is starring in H&M Studio’s new Spring campaign.

Fans eager to see her live don’t have to wait long as Uchis will embark on a headlining North American tour next month with nearly every date sold out upon release of tickets. These at-capacity shows include two sold-out nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, a sold-out show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and more.

Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver, and Omar Apollo. Plenty of tracks have already received critical acclaim, including “Moonlight,” which V Magazine called “woozy and delectable,” and “I Wish You Roses,” which PAPER lauded as “luxurious” and “immaculately produced.”

The new English-language album is the star’s third studio album and follows her 2020 Spanish release, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

Last week, the pop icon stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her new single “Moonlight.” The track is featured on Red Moon in Venus.

In the performance, Uchis rocks a daring black headpiece and is accompanied by a backdrop of a bright shining moon.

Buy or stream Red Moon in Venus.