Metro Boomin Shares Video For Future And Don Toliver-Featuring ‘Too Many Nights’

Metro Boomin has served up the cinematic music video for “Too Many Nights” with Don Toliver and Future today. The track remains a standout cut and fan favorite from his blockbuster 2022 magnum opus, Heroes & Villains.

The highly stylized clip alternates between bliss on a bright neon dancefloor and darkened backrooms where dollars fly and Don Toliver and Future reign supreme. These eye-catching vignettes build towards a final statement shot of a t-shirt emblazoned with Young Thug’s visage below the word “FREE.” So far, the track has accumulated nearly 250 million total streams.

Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, Future - Too Many Nights (Official Video)

Next up, Metro Boomin takes over the stage at Coachella on April 14 and April 21. He will be joined by a bevy of special guests.

Back at the end of March, Metro helped fans everywhere get ready for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on Thursday, March 30 with a special video.

The nearly three-minute clip from MLB Network, titled “Eyes on 162,” which refers to the length of the baseball season, kicks off with Metro (who’s wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat, his hometown team) opening up Pro Tools.

“Whenever I start working on a new record, there are a million different ways that it can go. I might try something new. I might just want to pick up where I left off with the last big hit. Link up with an old friend, or get a bunch of the big dogs together. Go get them young hitters, or help someone trying to follow up a huge hit,” he says. “Sometimes you find an artist that breaks all the rules. Sometimes, the rules change right in front of your eyes. But all throughout, you’ve gotta be true to yourself, ya dig? Inject that flavor and that sauce that makes whatever you’re creating different from everything anyone else has ever come up with.”

