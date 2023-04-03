How To Watch Coachella 2023 Featuring BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, And More

BLACKPINK – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Coachella 2023 is just around the corner, with a line-up packed with music from around the globe. Headliners BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, and Bad Bunny will top the bill each day across the back-to-back weekend events, while the likes of Yungblud, boygenius, and GloRilla will also perform.

Can’t make it out to the desert? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action, thanks to the return of the festival’s official livestream.

For the first time since Coachella began being beamed into people’s homes 11 editions ago, all six stages at the Indio event will be available to watch on the livestream. Both weekends – April 14-16 and April 21-23 – will also be broadcast, meaning fans don’t have to miss a second of the festival.

Coachella 2023 will stream on the festival’s YouTube channel, kicking off at 4pm PT on the Friday of each weekend. If viewers are unable to tune in live, sets will be repeated after the night’s final performance until the stream starts again at 4pm the next day. Highlights from the performances will also be available to watch on demand.

In between sets, viewers will be shown on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, installations, behind-the-scenes Shorts moments, and more.

This year, fans will also be able to participate in the Coachella experience from home by interacting with their favorite artists on YouTube Shorts, where they will be able to help build set lists for the likes of Calvin Harris, Becky G, and Burna Boy. The platform will also host exclusive content from artists and creators, including Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, BENOFTHEWEEK, Lexi Hensler, and more.

Acts performing at the festival will take part in YouTube Premium Pre-Parties, in which they will share a glimpse into their pre-performance rituals and preparation. More details on the initiative will be released soon.

Merch will also be available to purchase directly on the livestream and through YouTube Shorts on Coachella’s channel via YouTube shopping.

Visit the official Coachella website for more information.