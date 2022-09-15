Yungblud Earns First Billboard Top 10 Album Sales Record With Self-Titled Release

Yungblud – Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Yungblud has earned his first entry in the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the reception to his recently released third studio album Yungblud. The self-titled release sold 13,000 copies in the U.S. during the tracking period used to determine its positioning, placing it at No. 3 on the chart.

According to Luminate via Billboard, Yungblud sold 12,000 physical copies across multiple formats – including vinyl, CD, and cassette – and earned 1,000 in digital downloads.

The alternative British rocker shares the space at the top of the chart with K-Pop supergroup TWICE, who debuted at No.1 with their latest release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album and slipped to No.2 this week with the arrival of Megadeth’s The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in the top spot.

The new chart accomplishment comes after Yungblud scored his second UK Number One album, according to the Official Charts Company. Yungblud also topped charts in Australia, Austria, Ireland, New Zealand, and Scotland.

“WE DID IT!!! “YUNGBLUD” IS NUMBER ONE IN 6 FOOKIN COUNTRIES,” the musician wrote on Twitter. “From the bottom of my fookin heart i want to say thankyou. you all are my f—–g family. love you wiv every inch of my black heart.”

Yungblud set out to create a meaningful record for this third full-length release. After finding success in the mainstream, he found himself fighting to defend his authenticity as it was questioned and interrogated by people within the music industry who assumed his image and persona were all an act.

“I wanted to internalize and reflect my personality because I see myself as someone who is confidently insecure,” Yungblud told NPR. “I have a lot of anxiety inside myself. I’m quite bad at communicating, and I’m really insecure. But I’m really loud, and I’m really energetic, and I wanted to kind of reflect that in my music. That’s why I self-titled it. I was like, this is Yungblud. This is what it’s about.”