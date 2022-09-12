Yungblud Scores Second UK Number One Album With Self-Titled Third LP

Yungblud - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Yungblud has scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The star released his third album, titled Yungblud, last week (September 2), following his 2020 album, Weird!

After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud secured the top spot on Friday (September 9), finishing above Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Number Two), Megadeth’s The Sick, The Dying And The Dead (Number Three), Ed Sheeran’s ‘=‘ (Number Four), and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (Number Five).

“Thankyou for everythin’ my family,” Yungblud tweeted in response to the news. “I have plans.” When the musician hit Number One with Weird!, he celebrated by melting his trophy from the Official Charts Company down to make 150 bespoke safety pins to give to fans.

In a four-star review, NME said of Yungblud: “[Yungblud has] come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

Meanwhile, London DJ Eliza Rose has held the top spot on the Official UK Singles Chart with her InterplanetaryCriminal collaboration “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” for a second week. The track is once again the most-streamed song in the UK.

When Rose took Number One last week (September 2), she became the first female DJ to top the UK Singles Chart in 20 years. The last female DJ to achieve the feat was Sonique with “It Feels So Good” in 2002.

“Just got Number One for “Baddest Of Them All” thank you to everybody who streamed, downloaded, and listened,” Rose said last week. “It’s the people’s rhythm and I feel like we came together to get it to Number One.”

Elsewhere in Yungblud news, the fast-rising musician recently performed a medley of songs on BBC Radio 1’s ‘Live Lounge’. Alongside his band, he played an unexpected medley of three songs: Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”, Kanye West’s “POWER” and The 1975’s comeback single “Part Of The Band”.

The station’s annual series of special sessions returned today (September 5) with a set from Yungblud, who was in the BBC studio following the release of his self-titled third album last week.

