Megadeth Release ‘The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!,’ Share New Video

Megadeth - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Megadeth have released The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, the band’s highly anticipated 16th studio album. The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! features twelve new tracks on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners.

The record is also available as a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph, and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back” and the unreleased b-side “The Conjuring (Live).” The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via Megadeth’s official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, and uDiscover.

Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!: Chapter III

Today also marks the premiere of the latest Megadeth video, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!: Chapter III, the third and latest video installment from their multi-part short film. Creator Dave Mustaine, along with Producer Rafael Pensado and Director Leo Liberti, crafted together a story of the origins of Vic Rattlehead into the multi-part short film.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!: Chapter III is the latest in the series that follows the saga of a war hero, now fully transformed into Vic Rattlehead, as he brutally exacts revenge and punishment on those who betrayed him and destroyed his loved ones and life. In this chapter, Vic continues to move up the chain of command as he torments his unsuspecting victim before dragging him down to eternal damnation in the land of the dead.

Additionally, to celebrate the album, Dave Mustaine will be on Instagram Live today, September 2, at 9:30am PT/ 12:30pm ET, where he will be discussing the new album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, the current tour, and all things Megadeth. The band’s official Instagram page can be viewed here.

