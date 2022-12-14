Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Teams Up With PARTYNEXTDOOR On ‘Sex In The Porsche’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR on “Sex In The Porsche,” the latest track taken from his upcoming album.

The song features a smooth, melodic, sexy beat that showcases both Diddy’s signature style and his latest evolution in an ever-advancing career.

“I invented champagne, making love in the rain,” the icon boasts. “No way out, this might be the last train/Showed her s__t she never could see/She think she dreaming, I had to tell her to breathe.”

In the chorus, PARTYNEXTDOOR adds: “Sex in the Porsche/Your legs like the Tesla, the doors/I need her naked, wipe me down.”

Diddy & PartyNextDoor - Sex In The Porsche (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

A visualizer for the song features rapper and model Rubi Rose and was creatively directed by Lauriann Gibson. It showcases a powerful celebration of female empowerment, according to a press release, with a “beautiful sensual dance” providing an intoxicating teaser for the single.

“Sex In The Porsche” follows Diddy’s recent No.1 hit single “Gotta Move On,” which topped the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart last month. It has also amassed more than 95 million streams, while the official video – directed by Teyana Taylor – has racked up more than 13 million views on YouTube. The track features a cameo from Bryson Tiller and was released in June as the first single from Diddy’s next, highly-anticipated new album, which is due for release in early 2023.

That record will arrive on the star’s own Love Records imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. It will be the latest highlight in an iconic career, which includes 11 No.1 hit songs, three Grammy Awards, and much more. With his Bad Boy label, Diddy has also produced 27 platinum and 15 gold albums, plus 23 platinum and 28 gold singles. That figure also includes three No.1 albums and nine No.1 singles, with more than 400 million albums sold and more than 3 billion streams on the label’s songs.

Buy or stream “Sex In The Porsche.”