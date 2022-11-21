Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reaches No.1 On R&B Chart With ‘Gotta Move On’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - Photo: Shareif Ziyadat (Courtesy of Love Records/Motown Records)

Sean “Diddy” Combs soared to the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart with his hit song “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller. It is his first number one hit for Love Records. With “Gotta Move On” hitting No.1, marking 11 No.1s for Combs.

“Gotta Move On” was released in June and is the first single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated new album under his Love Records imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due at the top of 2023. The song has 95.8+million streams and the official video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor has more than 13 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, in October, Diddy released a bundle featuring three variations of “Gotta Move On,” which he co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, SllimWav, and Roark Bailey. In addition to the original version of the song, the set includes Queens Remix and the Kings Remix.

The Queens Remix features Ashanti, Yung Miami, and Bryson Tiller, and was produced by Ron Browz. Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of “In the Air Tonight,” Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship.

The Kings Remix features Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single.

Diddy performed “Gotta Move On” alongside Bryson Tiller at the 2022 BET Awards where the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebration for Combs started with an introduction by Jay Z and iconic performances by Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Faith Evans with the Maverick City Choir, and ending with Kanye and Babyface presenting Diddy with the award. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

