Watch Diddy’s Video For Bryson Tiller-Featuring ‘Gotta Move On’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Sean “Diddy” Combs has released the official music video for his new hit single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.

The video was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and it made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams, BET Soul, and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards. The single, which was released earlier this month, skyrocketed up the global charts and has 40 million global streams and over 20 million US streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller - Gotta Move On (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new single marks the music mogul’s official return to music and is the first track to be released from Diddy’s highly anticipated new album under the newly established LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records.

The visual ushers audiences into the world of “Club Love” for the first time—a place of visionary fashion, elevated community, Black excellence at the highest level, and unabashed and unadulterated sex appeal. As the clip opens, Diddy and a massive crew pull up to the club and stroll to the velvet rope as they’re greeted by Tiffany Haddish.

Bathed in red lights, their magnetic pull captivates the entire dancefloor. While the action unfolds, Diddy and Bryson Tiller bring the song to life with slick swagger and sharp style joined by an A-list cohort of equally fly friends, namely London on da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah, KenStarrrz, and Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Justin, and Christian “King” Combs. Fittingly, the last shot hints at much more to come.

The smooth and seductive track illuminates Diddy’s latest evolution with its unshakable groove, standout verses, and an undeniable hook from Bryson Tiller. Diddy performed “Gotta Move On” alongside Bryson Tiller at the 2022 BET Awards where the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebration for Combs started with an introduction by Jay Z and iconic performances by Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Faith Evans with the Maverick City Choir, and ending with Kanye and Babyface presenting Diddy with the award. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

Buy or stream “Gotta Move On.”