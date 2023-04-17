BLACKPINK Announces ‘World Tour [Born Pink] Encore’ In North America

BLACKPINK - Photo: GJ Chong (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

After a showstopping headlining performance at Coachella, BLACKPINK has announced a new run of dates titled, “World Tour [Born Pink] Encore,” with stops at a limited number of major stadiums across North America.

Starting on August 12, BLACKPINK will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and wrap up on August 26 at Los Angeles’s iconic Dodger Stadium.

For information regarding how to register/verify your registration for the Blink Membership Presale and to register for the General Presale visit BLACKPINK’s official website. In order to be eligible for the Blink Membership Presale, fans must have a Blink Membership via Weverse and need to register for the official presale on the platform.

The Blink Membership Presale begins Wednesday, April 26 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public. Amex Early Access begins Wednesday, April 26 at 12pm local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10pm local time.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10am local time. VIP packages can include a selection of reserved seated tickets, access to an exclusive preshow soundcheck performance by BLACKPINK, limited-edition merchandise, and more.

Following the release of their recent single “Shut Down,” the record-breaking group and the most-subscribed music act on YouTube with over 86.6 million followers, also set two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours (with the release of their first single “Pink Venom”), in addition to earning the status of most-streamed girl group on Spotify.

Visit BLACKPINK's official website for more information.

BLACKPINK’s World Tour [Born Pink] Encore Tour Dates:

Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium