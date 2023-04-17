Erykah Badu Announces 2023 ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu (Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) and Yasiin Bey (Photo: Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

A holy union is hitting the road this summer, with Erykah Badu linking up with Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def on a 25-city U.S tour.

The ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ kicks off on June 11th at San Antonio’s AT&T Center before continuing on to stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles and then wrapping up on July 23 at the American Airlines Center in Badu’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Badu will also be performing at London’s All Points East festival this August, alongside Stormzy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Jungle.

Tickets will officially go on sale this Thursday, April 20th at 2:22 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but fans can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter.

Along with Badu and Bey, the tour announcement also promises “more extraordinary guests”

The “high priestess of neo-soul” has played a smattering of theater and festival dates in recent years but hasn’t launched a full fledge tour since 2018.

More recently, Badu reunited with The Roots on their new track “Misunderstood” featuring fellow Philadelphian Tierra Whack, and made a surprise appearance on BTS’ member RM’s song “Yun,” which opened his critically acclaimed solo effort Indigo.

And speaking of The Roots, former Black Star member Bey will appear on Black Thought’s forthcoming solo record, Streams of Thought Vol. 4.

The MC shared that the track will “represent a seismic shift in the game,” and has apparently been sitting on the track for a few years.

View the full tour itinerary below and visit her official artist site for tour details.

Erykah Badu Unfollow Me Tour 2023 Dates

06-11 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

06-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

06-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

06-16 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

06-17 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06-20 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

06-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

06-26 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

06-28 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

06-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

07-01 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-09 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

07-11 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

07-12 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

07-15 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

07-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07-19 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

07-21 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center