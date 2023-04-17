Erykah Badu Announces 2023 ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ With Yasiin Bey
The 25-city U.S tour kicks off on June 11th at San Antonio’s AT&T Center.
A holy union is hitting the road this summer, with Erykah Badu linking up with Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def on a 25-city U.S tour.
The ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ kicks off on June 11th at San Antonio’s AT&T Center before continuing on to stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles and then wrapping up on July 23 at the American Airlines Center in Badu’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.
Badu will also be performing at London’s All Points East festival this August, alongside Stormzy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Jungle.
Tickets will officially go on sale this Thursday, April 20th at 2:22 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but fans can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter.
Along with Badu and Bey, the tour announcement also promises “more extraordinary guests”
The “high priestess of neo-soul” has played a smattering of theater and festival dates in recent years but hasn’t launched a full fledge tour since 2018.
More recently, Badu reunited with The Roots on their new track “Misunderstood” featuring fellow Philadelphian Tierra Whack, and made a surprise appearance on BTS’ member RM’s song “Yun,” which opened his critically acclaimed solo effort Indigo.
And speaking of The Roots, former Black Star member Bey will appear on Black Thought’s forthcoming solo record, Streams of Thought Vol. 4.
The MC shared that the track will “represent a seismic shift in the game,” and has apparently been sitting on the track for a few years.
View the full tour itinerary below and visit her official artist site for tour details.
Erykah Badu Unfollow Me Tour 2023 Dates
06-11 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
06-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
06-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
06-16 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
06-17 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
06-20 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
06-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
06-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
06-26 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
06-28 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
06-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
07-01 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-09 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
07-11 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
07-12 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
07-15 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
07-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07-19 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
07-21 Memphis, TN – FedExForum
07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center