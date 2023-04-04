Sam Smith And Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Crosses One Billion Spotify Streams

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Spotify announced that Sam Smith and Kim Petras have become the latest inductees into the company’s Billions Club, after the pair’s hit single “Unholy” crossed the one billion streams mark.

This is Smith’s fifth song to enter the Billions Club (following his tracks “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Dancing With a Stranger”) and Petras’ first.



Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

To celebrate the news, Smith took to their social media to share a compilation video of the song’s success, sharing behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot of the music video, as well as viral dance challenges, beauty tutorials ,and covers of the track from TikTok. At the conclusion, Smith wrote: “Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Smith released their highly anticipated new album Gloria at the end of January, they also shared a video for “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

The track was produced by Calvin Harris and is accompanied by flamboyant visuals directed by Tanu Muino (Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Normani). Dressed in pink, Smith steps out of a gold helicopter to be greeted by a Bacchanalian-inspired celebration.

Gloria, as a whole, finds Smith making both creative and personal revelations. Their third album so far, the record discovers what it means to be truly free – being in touch with your innermost self. Aided by celebrated female figures from its creator’s musical circles like Kim Petras (the global smash hit “Unholy”), Jessie Reyez, and Koffee (both on “Gimme”), it also explores themes of sex, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.

“Gloria is also a celebration of all the genres and all the female divas, vocalists, and pop writers that I love,” Smith added in a statement. “I harnessed all those memories and put them into one album. And I wanted to be defiant. My diva album? I think so! I think I’ve finally let my Gloria out.”

Buy or stream Gloria.