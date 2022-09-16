Listen To Jessie Reyez’s New Album ‘Yessie’

Jessie Reyez - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Multi-Platinum recording artist and songwriter Jessie Reyez is back with her wildly anticipated sophomore album YESSIE, out now via FMLY and Island Records.

Across 11 tracks, Jessie chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure, and happiness. The title–her own familial nickname–gives fans a glimpse of the intimacy on this project. Unofficially christened that name at a very young age, the album balances a world of weariness with the clear-eyed truth telling that many abandon after childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessie Reyez - ONLY ONE (Live Performance) | Vevo

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

YESSIE only boasts one feature from 6LACK, allowing Reyez to remain the standout on this album. This duo is no stranger to collaborations, having united on “Imported” from her 2020 debut Before Love Came To Kill Us, which led them to a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jessie performed the album’s first single “Mutual Friend” and announced it earlier this summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! To celebrate the release, she has also shared a Vevo Sessions performance for one of the album’s standout tracks, “ONLY ONE.” Jessie also recently announced a 2022 world tour that starts October 13 and spans across US, UK, and EU with eight cities already sold out.

Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian parents, Jessie was raised between worlds. Linguistically and culturally fluid, Jessie has always had music as a universal grounding point. Taught guitar by her father at a young age, Jessie would explore various means of expression from instruments to voice to dance. In a banner career thus far, Jessie has released two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo and Being Human In Public and has been nominated for a GRAMMY award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP. She has also already won four Juno Awards and made a cameo in Beyonce’s groundbreaking and celebrated Black is King visual album.

Buy or stream YESSIE.