Jessie Reyez Shares Tracklist For ‘Yessie’

Jessie Reyez - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Jessie Reyez has shared the tracklist for her new album Yessie, which is due out this Friday, September 16.

The album only includes one feature, from Atlanta rapper 6lack. Calvin Harris is a featured producer on “Titos” and go-to producer Pop Wansel handles production on “Queen St W.”

Anticipation for the new Jessie LP is at a fever pitch. She recently announced a 29-date fall tour across North America produced by Live Nation.

In anticipation of her first release to come in the nearly two years since her critically heralded debut Before Love Came To Kill Us landed, Jessie announced the new album in a big way with the emblazoned break-up ballad, “Mutual Friend,” which was released last month.

Reyez premiered the track live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, clad in a sheer and velvet catsuit, backed by a piano and 12 piece string section, offering an emotional and evocative performance.

On the record, Jessie clears the air to an ex-lover and releases any lingering emotion she carries while declaring her independence.

YESSIE picks up where her 2020 debut studio album left off–a highly anticipated release from a now unforgettable era. Her writing on the new album captures the human experience in a way that is at once unique and relatable. After releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo and Being Human In Public, Jessie released Before Love Came To Kill Usin March of 2020. Against unenviable odds, the album charted Top five on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart, amassed over 1.2B global streams, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020–cementing Reyez as a worldwide phenomenon. She made live appearances at 2021 Lollapalooza, 2022 Coachella, and opened on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour.

Jessie Reyez has played sold out shows and festivals across the world, impressing all with her exceptional live show and The Yessie album, plus the accompanying tour, marks the beginning of an all new era.

