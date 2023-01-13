Sam Smith, Koffee And Jessie Reyez Have A Wild Night Out In ‘Gimme’ Video

Sam Smith - Photo: Madison Phipps

Sam Smith has shared a new video for “Gimme,” their new collaboration with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, depicting a wild night out.

The visuals, which were shot by Jamaican-born, Brookyln-based director/photographer Jeano Edwards, see the trio head to a dingy club in New York.

There, they dance sensually with each other and other patrons to the soundtrack of the infectious new track, the camera fluidly following them as cultures joyfully collide.

Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez - Gimme

“Gimme” will feature on Smith’s upcoming album Gloria, which will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records. Describing the song as “filth,” the singer said: “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Smith will return to Saturday Night Live for their third appearance as musical guest on January 21.

Meanwhile, they will reunite with Reyez this summer as they kick off the North American leg of “Gloria The Tour.” Reyez will be the special guest on all dates, beginning on July 25, except August 4. Tickets for the run are on sale now – for more details and to purchase, visit Smith’s official website.

Reyez is gearing up for a busy year on the road. She will also perform in the U.K. and Europe starting Jan. 16 as part of her Yessie Tour, which she first launched in the U.S. in October 2022.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Gloria will instantly receive the platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated smash hit “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. The track spent three weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at the pinnacle of the Official UK Singles Chart. It has already amassed over one billion combined global streams to date and was hailed as one of the best songs of 2022 by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, and many more.

