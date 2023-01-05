Sam Smith Announces ‘Gloria The Tour’

Sam Smith - Photo: Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith has announced Gloria The Tour–their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 8) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (August 31). Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9, at 9:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 PM local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time.

Set for release on January 27 via Capitol Records, Sam’s fourth studio album, Gloria, includes the Grammy-nominated single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which spent three weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song also took the #1 position on the Mediabase Top 40 Airplay chart, spent 29 consecutive days at No.1 on the Global Spotify chart and topped the Apple and Shazam worldwide tallies. “Unholy” was the only pop collaboration of 2022 to be certified RIAA Platinum and the third collaboration across all genres to reach this milestone and the track has amassed over one billion combined global streams.

“Unholy” was hailed as one of the best songs of 2022 by Rolling Stone, which noted, ‘Smith…stepped away from their signature ballad sound to create a catchy, dirty song about a ‘daddy getting hot at the body shop’ behind mummy’s back.” The song appeared on numerous other critics’ list, including Associated Press, Billboard, and Esquire, with the latter observing, “With sultry lyrics and a music video that’ll make just about anyone clutch their pearls, ‘Unholy’ is the ultimate party anthem.”

Visit Sam Smith’s official website for more information.