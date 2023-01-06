Sam Smith And Lil Baby Announced As ‘SNL’ Musical Guests

Lil Baby - Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live has announced that pop icon Sam Smith and rap superstar Lil Baby will serve as musical performers on the show.

On January 21, Aubrey Plaza will host and Sam Smith will perform as musical guest. On January 28, Lil Baby will take the stage during an episode hosted by Michael B. Jordan.

The January 21 episode will mark Smith’s third time as musical guest, while Baby will be making his debut as a solo performer–he previously graced the stage as a guest for other artists.

Earlier today (January 5), Smith announced Gloria The Tour–their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (August 8) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (August 31). Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest on all dates except August 4.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, January 9, at 9:00 AM local time through Thursday, January 12, at 10:00 PM local time. An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, January 11, at 9:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13, at 9:00 AM local time.

In Lil Baby news, last month the artist and Budweiser shared the music video for the Tears For Fears-inspired FIFA single “The World Is Yours to Take.”

The anthemic song was originally released in September as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack in partnership with Budweiser, the official beer of the event, and was followed up by two international remixes from Argentine rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian producer Papatinho, who both made cameos in the video.

The song’s visuals were directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X and, like its chorus, was inspired by the video for Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” using desert backdrops. Other moments show Lil Baby walking through FIFA World Cup stadiums, where he greets Londra and Papatinho, and feature additional international artists, DJs and creators.

Visit Saturday Night Live’s official website for more information.