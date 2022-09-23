Lil Baby Shares Tears For Fears-Sampling Official FIFA World Cup Anthem ‘The World Is Yours To Take’

Lil Baby ft. Tears For Fears’ ‘The World Is Yours To Take’ cover courtesy of Motown Records

Lil Baby has shared his official FIFA World Cup anthem, “The World Is Yours To Take,” which samples one of Tears For Fears’ most iconic songs.

The new high-energy track finds the Atlanta rapper laying down bars over instrumentation from the 1985 hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” while Tears For Fears’ original chorus pierces through the production at various points.

“I wanna rule the world, I can’t hold you/Hell of a life, I feel like I’m chosen,” Baby raps over the 80s band’s glittering melodies. “I ain’t ever satisfied, I want more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The World Is Yours To Take” will be featured on the Official FIFA World Cup soundtrack and will be used in campaign content from Budweiser, the Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup, who Lil Baby is partnering with for the release. The track is one of only eight singles on the soundtrack, and Lil Baby will celebrate it with a live performance at the Budweiser Hotel during the tournament in Qatar on his 28th birthday (December 3).

The World Is Yours To Take (Budweiser Anthem Of The FIFA World Cup 2022)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The star and beer maker will also team up with a host of other artists around the world to release new versions of the song and will shoot the music video at the FIFA World Cup.

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup 22 soundtrack is a special one for me,” Lil Baby said in a press release. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup, making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”

“The World Is Yours To Take” follows Baby’s most recent release, “Detox,” which arrived earlier this month (September 2). “One life, two kids, three houses, 4 Gang, five hundred for a show/ Six rings, MJ, seven days, n____s weak, eight cars I don’t drive/ Nine time out of ten I’ma be the one to win,” he rapped on the track, which came after the release of the documentary, Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby.

Buy or stream ‘The World Is Yours To Take.’