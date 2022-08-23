Lil Baby Drops New ‘Untrapped’ Documentary Trailer

Lil Baby - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a new teaser for the forthcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby reflects on the systematic abuses that Black people in this country face every day. The trailer premiered exclusively on Rolling Stone.

Baby has been one of the world’s most impactful artists since his first release in 2017. Untrapped tells his story, and details his meteoric rise to become the most dominant name in the rap game. The film has received its first trailer, which is out now.

While still a teenager, Baby—known to friends and family as Dominique Armani Jones—was one of the most notorious figures in the streets of West Atlanta, before he was arrested and sent to prison. After his release in 2016, he faced a hard choice: Return to the fast money of the streets, or take a chance that his charisma and untested talent could bring him success as a rapper.

In 2020, his second album, My Turn, was the year’s top seller across all genres of music. Today, Lil Baby is a devoted father to his two young boys and a powerful voice in the fight for racial justice and police reform. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby chronicles the astonishing rise of a singular artist and activist, and explores the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

