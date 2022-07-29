NAV Recruits Lil Baby And Travis Scott For ‘Never Sleep’

NAV - Photo: Dragan Andic (Courtesy of Biz 3 Publicity)

Chart-topping rapper, producer, and XO artist NAV has dropped “Never Sleep,” the first single from his forthcoming album. The track features Lil Baby and Travis Scott and was produced by Tay Keith and Grayson with co-production from Mike Dean. Demons Protected By Angels, his first studio album since 2020’s Good Intentions, is set to be released soon.

NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

NAV & Travis Scott ft. Lil Baby - Never Sleep (Official Lyric Video)

His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits (2019), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 100. Additionally, he’s amassed over nine billion global streams, four Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits. This year alone, three songs earned RIAA-Platinum certifications with 2X Platinum “Tap” (feat. Meek Mill), 2X Platinum “Myself,” and “Up.”

Last year, Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and producer Belly returned with a new music video for “Requiem,” which features his XO labelmate Nav, who also produced the track.

This was the first release since his acclaimed album See You Next Wednesday, which received praise from Variety, Rolling Stone, GQ, E! Online, Pitchfork, and many more.

The “Requiem” video, directed by Cam Busby, channeled the glossy, atmospheric aura of the track in which Belly emotionally recounts how far he has come while immersing his audience in his dream world.

See You Next Wednesday marked the triumphant return of the Palestine-born, Canadian-raised rapper after a hiatus from the music industry. The album features some of the biggest names in music and standout single “Better Believe,” which was the No.1 most added song at Urban radio, and earned Belly a late night TV performance of “Flowers” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album features The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, NAV, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny the Butcher – allowing raps biggest names and standout newcomers a chance to collaborate.

