Sam Smith, Lil Baby & Gunna, And Summer Walker: Currently Trending Songs

What are songs are currently trending on TikTok and beyond? Well, the path to virality, chart domination, and TikTok hits is no longer reserved for new, popular songs. The industry has seen an uptick in renewed interest around classic tracks that re-emerge in pop culture thanks to social media, soundtrack syncs, and commercial placements, and sometimes purely by chance. Look no further than the time a man went cruising on his longboard listening to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” This column will break down all of the older songs that are trending on TikTok again (and explain why they became popular one more time).

July 20

Sam Smith – I’m Not The Only One

Taken from Sam Smith’s 2014 debut album In The Lonely Hour, “I’m Not The Only One” continued the British star’s ascent as a songwriter with a knack for emotionally and sensitively capturing heartache in their songs. The single tackled infidelity in a relationship, Smith putting themselves in the shoes of a married woman they knew. Fans have recently been sharing edits of the song, highlighting their soulful vocals and rich lyricism on TikTok, helping it to become a popular soundtrack on the app.

Sam Smith - I'm Not The Only One (Official Video)

Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard

A single from Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 collaborative album Drip Harder, “Drip Too Hard” saw two of Atlanta’s hottest rising talents teaming up to create a hit. The track peaked at No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100, scoring a chart best for Gunna, while it also went onto be nominated at the 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Four years later, it is trending again on TikTok following Lil Baby’s performance of the song at London’s Wireless Festival going viral online.

Lil Baby x Gunna - "Drip Too Hard" (Official Music Video)

Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote

Often called one of the best and most important dancehall tracks of all time, Chaka Demus & Pliers’ 1992 single brought global attention to the Jamaican musical method of toasting and inspiring the likes of Shaggy in the process. “Murder She Wrote” was based on The Maytals’ 1966 track “Bam Bam,” while it has helped other songs find their form since via being sampled by artists including Pitbull, French Montana, and Jason Derulo. Now, it is experiencing a resurgence on TikTok, with creators taking on a dance challenge set to the song.

Chaka Demus, Pliers - Murder She Wrote

Summer Walker – Session 32

This raw and emotional 2018 track found Summer Walker confronting an ex over their treatment of her and their unwillingness to work through the difficult times together. “And I need you to know/You don’t know what love is,” she sings in the chorus. The track has become the subject of newfound attention after videos of Walker tearing up while performing it at London’s Wireless Festival this summer – and the crowd’s impassioned singing along – went viral on TikTok.

Summer Walker - Session 32 (Audio)

Lana Del Rey – Young And Beautiful

In 2013, Lana Del Rey contributed “Young And Beautiful” – an elegant, timeless pop song – to the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby adaptation. The track was written from the perspective of the novel’s Daisy Buchanan, taking inspiration from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s plot to craft a desperate and wistful classic. It’s something that’s now being recognised again on TikTok, with users making edits set to the song celebrating its emotional grace and beauty. – Rhian Daly

Lana Del Rey - Young and Beautiful (from "The Great Gatsby" Soundtrack)

July 14

The Weeknd – Stargirl (Interlude)

Featured on The Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy, “Stargirl (Interlude)” boasts vocals from Lana Del Rey, with whom the R&B superstar has a long working relationship. In this two-minute, slow-burning synth-pop track, Del Rey and The Weeknd sing a refrain each, her first admitting: “And I shouldn’t cry, but I love it starboy.” He then replies, “I just wanna see you shine, cause I know you are a stargirl” as the track fades out. It’s experiencing a resurgence thanks to TikTok and creators on the app using the song to soundtrack edits from Stranger Things, particularly in a key scene from the show’s latest season where music helps save a pivotal character.

Stargirl Interlude

Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness

Released as the fourth single from 2012’s Born To Die, “Summertime Sadness” mixed pop with trip-hop underneath Lana Del Rey’s elegant vocals. It was a combination that proved incredibly successful – the song hit the top spot on the charts in Poland, Ukraine and Armenia, as well as entering the Top 10 across Europe and in the US. In fact, via a remix by Cedric Gervais released a year later, “Summertime Sadness,” scored the star her highest chart peak on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.6. Now, it’s climbing back up the TikTok trends as summer gets into full swing, with fans using it soundtrack videos about their plans for summer. – Rhian Daly

Lana Del Rey - Summertime Sadness (Official Music Video)

July 6

The Game – Hate It Or Love It

Taken from The Game’s 2005 album The Documentary, “Hate It Or Love It” marked the Compton rapper’s second Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.2 on the chart. The track featured vocals from the star’s former G Unit comrade 50 Cent, who also wrote the chorus. “Hate it or love it, the underdog’s on top,” 50 Cent rapped. “And I’m gon’ shine homie until my heart stop/Go ‘head envy me, I’m rap’s MVP/And I ain’t going nowhere so you can get to know me.” It’s this part of the song that has experienced a resurgence on TikTok, with creators on the app highlighting that section as one of the key moments in the track.

The Game, 50 Cent - Hate It Or Love It (Official Music Video)

The Carpenters – Goodbye To Love

Released in 1972, “Goodbye To Love” originally appeared on The Carpenters’ A Song For You album. It was inspired by Richard Carpenter’s viewing of a 1940 Bing Crosby film called Rhythm On The River, in which the characters kept referring to a song called “Goodbye To Love” and he was inspired to imagine what the song might sound like. Now, Phoebe Bridgers has covered the resulting track as part of the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which was overseen by Jack Antonoff. The soundtrack has inspired fans on TikTok to share their own covers of “Goodbye To Love,” helping make it trend on the platform.

Goodbye To Love

Cameo – Candy

In 1986, New York funk group Cameo released “Candy” as the second single from their platinum-selling album Word Up!. As a single release, it was also highly successful, charting at No.21 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart, and landing in the Top 30 of the Official UK Singles Chart. Its relevance has extended long past the year it was released, with artists as eclectic as 2Pac and Mariah Carey sampling the song on their own records. Four decades on, that impact is still being felt as the track experiences a resurgence on TikTok thanks to a new trend. Creators on the platform are using “Candy” as a base for a new, subtle choreography that centers around a dynamic movement as if the dancers are slapping the ground. – Rhian Daly

Cameo - Candy (Official Music Video)

June 30

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Spellbound

Released in 1981 as the first single from Siouxsie And The Banshees’ fourth album Juju, “Spellbound” compared the intense feeling of falling in love to being under a spell. “You hear laughter cracking through the walls,” Siouxsie Sioux sang on it. “It sends you spinning, you have no choice.” An electric song, it won fans in all corners, including The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who once described it as “so clever” and “mysterious.” Now, fans on TikTok are joining in praising the track, sharing their appreciation for it through edits of the video and live performances.

Siouxsie And The Banshees - Spellbound

Songs from The Summer I Turned Pretty

New Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17 and is quickly propelling both the books it’s based on – by To All The Boys author Jenny Han – and the music featured in the adaptation up the charts. The show tells the story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin (played by Lola Tung), who becomes embroiled in a love triangle with two brothers during summer break. Three tracks from Taylor Swift’s Lover album feature on the first season – “Cruel Summer,” “False God, and “This Love” – and all have been sent soaring back up the charts since it premiered.

The release of The Summer I Turned Pretty has given Swift up to a 6,000 percent boost in song sales, with Lover re-entering the Billboard Top 40 and becoming her most streamed album on Spotify with an additional 3.9 million streams. The series’ social media stats have likely played a part in that too, with the hashtag #TheSummerITurnedPretty alone racking up over 1.3 billion views on TikTok, many of those videos using Swift’s songs to soundtrack them.

Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer (Official Video)

Ellie Goulding – Lights

Featured on Bright Lights, the reissue of British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding’s debut album Lights, this song was inspired by the star’s fear of the dark. “And I’m not sleeping now, the dark is too hard to beat/And I’m not keeping up the strength I need to push me,” she sings on the verse, before finding strength in a loved one on the chorus: “You show the lights that stop me turn to stone/You shine them when I’m alone.” TikTok users are now using the song as part of a new trend that sees them make videos of themselves and their friends forming a dance circle illuminated by phone lights, taking turns to show off their moves.

Ellie Goulding - Lights (Official Video)

The Weeknd – Call Out My Name

Taken from The Weeknd’s 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy, “Call Out My Name” details the aftermath of a relationship and the heartache that comes with it. “Guess I was just another pit stop/Til you made up your mind,” the star sings bitterly. “You just wasted my time.” TikTok creators are highlighting the song’s emotional lyrics in new videos, sharing their reactions to the painful sentiments contained within them.

The Weeknd - Call Out My Name (Official Video)

Lee Greenwood – God Bless The USA

Country star Lee Greenwood first released “God Bless The USA” back in 1984 as part of the album You’ve Got A Good Love Comin’, but its popularity contains to stay strong nearly 40 years later. In the decades since, it’s been covered by superstars including Dolly Parton and Beyoncé, and released several times as a way to raise money for charity. Now, TikTok users with military connections are showcasing the song on the platform, from covering the song themselves to highlighting heroes who’ve served the US.

Lee Greenwood - God Bless The U.S.A.

2Pac – Keep Ya Head Up

2pac’s 1993 single “Keep Ya Head Up” detailed some of the abuse that Black women face at the hands of society, the lyrics sending a message to the world that it’s “time to heal our women, be real to our women.” As well as noting what Black women go through, the song also shared an encouraging message to “keep ya head up, ooh child, things are gonna get easier.” Creators on TikTok are now using the track to reinforce their videos about women’s rights, using the lyrics “since we all came from a woman/Got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.”

Keep Ya Head Up

The Police – Every Breath You Take

The Police’s mega-hit “Every Breath You Take” was released in 1983 as part of their Synchronicity album and went on to top the charts in the US, Canada, the UK, and more. Nominated for three Grammys, it won two awards at the 1984 ceremony, including Song Of The Year and Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Considered one of the band’s best-known songs, it’s also been included in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 500 Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll. Now, TikTok users are sharing their favorite moments its been featured in movies and TV shows, from Ally McBeal to Stranger Things.

The Police - Every Breath You Take (Official Video)

