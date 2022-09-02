Lil Baby Returns With New Song And Video ‘Detox’

Lil Baby - Photo: Annie Devine (Courtesy of Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

To close out the summer, Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist Lil Baby has unleashed a new track “Detox.”

The Atlanta native has launched himself into superstardom since his inception in 2017, and “Detox” is the latest in a long line of hard-hitting tracks that showcase the rapper at the top of his game. The new single is an indication that Baby has no intentions of slowing his grind and continues to fortify himself as the reigning champ of his era. To accompany the release, Lil Baby shared a new video for the track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Baby - Detox (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On the track, he spits, “One life, two kids, three houses, 4 Gang, five hundred for a show/ Six rings, MJ, seven days, n____s weak, eight cars I don’t drive/ Nine time out of ten I’ma be the one to win.”

The single comes alongside the final show of Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s massive North American One Of Them Ones tour, and on the heels of an MTV VMA win for Best Hip-Hop for “Do We Have A Problem” with Nicki Minaj.

Baby is also coming off another major milestone, the release of his new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. The documentary premiered Aug 26 on Amazon Prime Video, and provides an intimate glimpse into his earlier life leading up to the lightning transformation into one of hip-hop’s most elite. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, reveals the journey of a young artist and advocator, as he sheds light on systemic oppression and the struggles that keep many from achieving the most desired American Dream.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones regarding Untrapped. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

Buy or stream “Detox.”