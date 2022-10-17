Sam Smith Announces New Album ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith - Photo: Michael Bailey Gates (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Multi-Platinum, Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe, and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith will release Gloria, their fourth studio album, on January 27, 2023 via Capitol Records.

Made with longtime collaborators Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and Max Martin stablemate ILYA, Gloria is not only a creative revelation but something of a personal revolution for the celebrated artist. Lyrically, the subjects dive deep and wide, into contemporary narratives around sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.

Sam Smith says, “It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

Recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London, Gloria is the dazzling, sumptuous, sophisticated, unexpected, and at times thrilling, edgy sound of Sam’s creative heart today. The sound of constricting shackles crashing to the floor, of boundaries joyfully breached, of a still-searching talent discovering what it means to be truly free.

The album is now available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Gloria will instantly receive the chart-topping lead single, “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, plus “Love Me More.”

Since its release last month, “Unholy” has become a global smash, amassing over 300 million combined global streams. The single has already captured the No.1 spot on three Billboard charts–Global 200, Streaming Songs, and Digital Song Sales–and topped the U.S. Shazam chart.

“Unholy” has spent three consecutive weeks at No.1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking Sam’s eighth song to top the tally. The track also hit No.1 worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. Within the first 24 hours of release, the song ranked among the Top 10 Spotify debuts of all time. “Unholy” gave Universal Music Group its biggest streaming debut of 2022.

The official video for “Unholy” follows a person who ducks out on his wife and sneaks off to his favorite sex club cabaret, only to find his guilty pleasures revealed in a very public manner. It was directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.

