Sam Smith And Kim Petras’ Collab Track ‘Unholy’ Lands At No.3 At Billboard Hot 100

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ massive collaborative track, “Unholy,” has clocked in at No.3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and No.1 on the Global Charts. The song is Petras’ first top five song, and Sam Smith’s seventh top 10 hit.

Shop the best of Sam Smith’s discography on vinyl and more.

Petras celebrated the news in a Tweet, writing, “This little german idiot got her first top 5 on the Hot 100 and number 1 on the Global 200. Thank you to everyone who believed in me all these years, you know who you are! I can never thank you enough @samsmith. Bunheads ur the realest ilysm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere on the chart, Nicky youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” comes in at No.5, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from Post Malone and Doja Cat lands at No.4, Smith and Petras occupy No.3, Harry Styles is at No.2 with “As It Was,” and Steve Lacy is on top with “Bad Habit.”

“Unholy” is set to appear on Smith’s fourth studio album. On the track, they shed light on some hidden escapades they’ve seen go down in the dark.

“Dirty, dirty boy, you know everyone is talking on the scene / I hear them whispering ‘bout the places that you been / And how you don’t know how to keep your business clean,” Smith teases over pulsing production that skitters with the tense anxiety of someone who’s been caught red handed.

“Unholy” bursts at the seams as Smith and Petras detail a case of infidelity inspired by the infamous Los Angeles Sunset Strip club The Body Shop. When the pair previewed the single on TikTok, the snippet exploded, racking up over 12 million views on Smith’s profile alone, in addition to its use in over 333,000 videos before its official release. The driving force behind the craze was the hook’s perfect call out: “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot / At the body shop / Doing something unholy.”

Buy or stream “Unholy.”