Post Malone And Doja Cat Get Arty In ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Video

The track appeared on Post’s latest album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ earlier this year

Post Malone Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify
Post Malone Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Post Malone and Doja Cat have shared the official music video for their collaborative single, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

The track originally appeared on Post’s latest album Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrived on June 3. Doja is one of a number of collaborators who appear on the record, including Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, and more.

The visuals open with Post painting a portrait of a woman in a room in the countryside. A man and a woman later run toward each other in separate inflatable bubbles in a neighboring field. When Doja’s verse enters the song, the rapper and singer appears in a field of flowers covered in florals while Post sits nearby and paints her portrait.

As the video cuts to scenes of couples embracing, the two artists are shown hugging, dancing, and Post giving his guest a piggyback.

Post Malone - I Like You (A Happier Song) w. Doja Cat [Official Music Video]

Click to load video

The clip ends with the voice of a woman speaking in French, saying: “Let’s move forward with passion, with desire, and love.

Earlier this month, Post Malone celebrated Twelve Carat Toothache with an exclusive VR concert. The immersive performance included special appearances from The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Roddy Ricch and allowed viewers to see and hear Post’s raw journey through the ups and downs of life, pleasure and pain, light and dark, fame and decay.

Following that, the nine-time Grammy-nominated artist also took part in a number of charity gaming livestreams on Twitch, with each running for six hours apiece. Post played Apex Legends on the streams, and the game’s developer Respawn Entertainment will donate $10,000 for each stream. Donations from viewers will also benefit different non-profits depending on which broadcast they gave during, with charities including the Human Rights Way, The Trevor Project, and more.

Later this year, Post will hit the road in North America, taking Twelve Carat Toothache to arenas across the continent. Roddy Ricch will join the rapper as support.

Buy or stream Twelve Carat Toothache.

