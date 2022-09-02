Kim Petras Officially Releases ‘Running Up That Hill’ Cover

Kim Petras – Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Kim Petras has officially released her cover of Kate Bush’s iconic single “Running Up That Hill” on all streaming services.

The cover was originally shared in June as part of Amazon Music’s Pride Month celebrations and was only available exclusively on that platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today (September 2), Petras’ take on “Running Up That Hill” has been given a wide release, allowing all fans to hear her faithful rendition of the classic track on their preferred service.

“I have always been obsessed with ‘Running Up That Hill,’” Petras said at the time of the original release. “It means so much, and it’s so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it’s about equality. And my timing for this was strangely perfect!”

Kim Petras - Running Up That Hill (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Bush’s 1985 single has been experiencing a big resurgence in 2022 thanks to it being made a key part of Stranger Things season four. As well as Petras, Halsey has also been covering the track as part of their festival sets this year, while the song was recently named the Song Of The Summer by Spotify.

Meanwhile, last week it was confirmed that Petras will soon release a new collaboration with Sam Smith. The stars had been teasing the track on TikTok alongside a dance routine to go with the song before Smith announced on Twitter that the single would be called “Unholy” and was “coming soon.”

Before that, Amazon Music shared a documentary on Petras called The Lead Up, which captured the days leading up to the star’s Coachella performance. The short film documented the singer’s preparations for the big gig – from rehearsals to learning how to use a whip, figuring out outfits to locking in make-up looks – as well as touching on her story so far. “For me, I always want to build a world, I always want to tell a story,” she said in the documentary.

Buy or stream “Running Up That Hill.”