Sienna Spiro Shares ‘The Visitor’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sienna Spiro has shared the official music video for “The Visitor,” the latest preview of her forthcoming debut album. Visitor is set for release July 3 on Capitol Records, following a run of singles that have introduced the London-born singer-songwriter to a wider audience.

SIENNA SPIRO - The Visitor (Official Music Video)

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The video was directed by photographer and filmmaker Rachel Fleminger Hudson. Its narrative follows Spiro watching a ballet performance, where a romantic duet onstage begins to shift into a story of distance, isolation, and reflection. The visual draws from the song’s central idea of feeling temporary in another person’s life, a theme Spiro also connects to the album as a whole.

“The Visitor” was written and produced by Spiro with Omer Fedi and Michael Pollack. The track features a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winning composer Peter Rotter, whose credits include Oppenheimer and The Last Repair Shop. Spiro said the album grew out of her longtime awareness of impermanence and her fear of people leaving, adding that making the record helped her focus on savoring the present rather than worrying about the future.

The new video follows Spiro’s sold-out The Visitor Tour, which included her first North American headlining dates. Earlier in 2026, she performed “Die On This Hill” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and joined Sam Smith for a duet of the same song at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre. In late March, “The Visitor,” “Die On This Hill,” and “You Stole The Show” were all on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. Spiro is also scheduled for 2026 festival appearances including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits.

Listen to Sienna Spiro’s Visitor here.