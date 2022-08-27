Sam Smith And Kim Petras Confirm New Single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith - Photo: Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Recently, Sam Smith and Kim Petras both shared separate clips of a collaborative single they’ve been working on via TikTok, in addition to a dance routine they made to accompany the future jam. Now, Sam Smith has announced that their joint single is titled “Unholy” and it’s “coming soon.”

It’s been an exciting time for Smith, who recently shared a stripped-back version of their recent single “Love Me More,” along with a performance video filmed in Los Angeles.

The original version of the track was released in April and was the GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning artist’s first single since 2020’s “The Lighthouse Keeper.”

“Love Me More (Acoustic)” removes the layers of the original, putting the focus on Smith’s emotional vocals, which are only backed up by sparse piano, percussion, and gentle backing vocals. “Have you ever felt like being somebody else?” They ask on the track. “Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health / Every day I’m trying not to hate myself / But lately it’s not hurting like it did before.” The performance video for the acoustic take on the single was filmed at Los Angeles’ iconic Capitol Tower.

Petras, too, has been staying active. Last month, the Amazon Music YouTube channel shared a documentary on the star, titled The Lead Up. The film chronicled Petras preparing in the days leading up to her Coachella performance.

Petras is no stranger to big performances. In 2021 at the EMAs, the singer gave a joint serving of “Coconuts” and “Hit It From the Back.” The tracks follow her 2021 late summer release “Future Starts Now” which officially launched the era of her long-awaited debut project with Republic. That era, of course, was ushered in by S__t Pop, Petras’ raunchy Republic Records debut that features tracks like the self-titled hit, “Treat Me Like A S__t,” “XXX,” “Superpower B___h,” and more. The project was reportedly inspired by pop stars such as Britney Spears.

