uDiscover’s Soundtrack To Your Life Series Debuts June Pride Playlist

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Pride Month is here, and the latest edition of uDiscover’s Soundtrack To Your life playlist series has arrived as well. This month’s collection highlights and celebrates a huge swath of queer musicians and club classics, assembling a playlist perfectly built for the runway, the rooftop, the afterparty, the ride home, and everything and anything in between. From the disco 1970s to the house 1990s to the electronic 2020s, uDiscover’s Spotify playlist has something for everyone.

The Pride 2026 playlist throws it back to the disco era with tracks like Donna Summer’s “Last Dance,” Thelma Houston’s “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” and ABBA’s classic “Dancing Queen.” The playlist progresses into the 1980s with Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and the 1990s with the likes of Madonna, George Michael, Cher, and Janet Jackson, whose 1997 track “Together Again,” written to honor a close friend who died of AIDS, remains one of the most powerful pop songs created for the queer community nearly 30 years after its release. The party doesn’t stop in the 20th century, however; some of the most prolific queer artists of the new millennium are represented here as well, with songs from Frank Ocean, Christine And The Queens, Halsey, Troye Sivan, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Omar Apollo, and Chappell Roan making the cut.

Roan in particular has become one of the loudest and most supportive voices for the queer community in popular music over the last few years. “‘Thank God I’m gay’ is a sentence I thought I’d never say, but it’s true,” Roan reflected in an essay published in Billboard in 2023 dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. “Thank God I love women. Thank God you taught me to accept myself, inspired me to dress loud, and and dance the way I have dreamt of since I was nine. Thank God you support me and I have the privilege to watch you from the stage radiating freedom and beaming with smiles. Thank God for drag performers. Thank God for strap-ons. Thank God for you.” Roan’s tracks “Pink Pony Club” and “The Giver” are among the 50+ tracks on uDiscover’s Pride 2026 playlist available to stream now.

Listen to our Pride playlist now.