Watch Alessia Cara Perform A Giant Desk Concert

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Alessia Cara has shared an intimate Giant Desk Concert featuring songs from across her catalog. The performance arrived on Friday, just as the Grammy-winning Brampton, Ontario singer-songwriter prepared to take the stage at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Toronto on June 12. Cara’s set includes fan favorites, recent material, and a new version of one of her best-known songs.

The Giant Desk Concert opens with “Middle Ground” before moving into “I’m in Trouble,” a selection from Cara’s recent album Love Or Lack Thereof. She also performs “Nighttime Thing” from 2025’s Love & Hyperbole, a stripped-back version of “Shapeshifter,” and a special performance of “Here” featuring a new verse written for the Giant Desk Concert. The set also includes her global hit “Stay.”

Alessia Cara: Giant Desk Concert

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The performance follows the release of Love Or Lack Thereof, a 12-track collection issued via Def Jam Recordings earlier this year. For the album, Cara revisited songs from her catalog and reworked them with jazz and soul-inspired arrangements. The project also features collaborations with Norah Jones and Nelly Furtado, and a series of live-in-studio videos is being released alongside the collection.

Cara first broke through in 2015 with “Here,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Know-It-All, included “Scars to Your Beautiful,” and she later contributed “How Far I’ll Go” to the Moana soundtrack. In 2018, Cara released The Pains of Growing, which won Juno Awards for Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Her 2021 album In The Meantime included “Best Days” and “Sweet Dream,” while 2025’s Love & Hyperbole continued her successful run with Def Jam Recordings.

Listen to Love Or Lack Thereof here.