‘Out’ Teams Up With Kim Petras For Magazine Cover And Pride Experience

Kim Petras - Photo: Angela WEISS / AFP

Out has announced its May/June issue with the talented and groundbreaking Grammy-winning pop icon Kim Petras gracing the cover.

Kim recently released her buzzy new single “Alone” (with Nicki Minaj) via Republic Records/Amigo Records and dropped a video for the song following her appearance at the Met Gala. Her Out cover continues a milestone year for Kim that started with her first and LGBTQ history-making Grammy win for “Unholy”–her No.1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith which has more than one billion streams.

The May/June Pride issue celebrates the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, showcasing an array of voices and stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue’s drop party will take place on May 18, 2023, at Nebula NY (135 W 41st Street). The event, sponsored by Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Belvedere Vodka, will also celebrate the upcoming Can’t Cancel Pride 2023: The Future Starts Now. The fundraiser, presented by P&G and iHeartMedia, is a critical initiative dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community during these challenging times.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential for Out to amplify the stories and voices of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Out’s Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Reynolds. “Our May/June Pride issue is a testament to our ongoing commitment, featuring individuals and initiatives that continue to break barriers, inspire, and bring us closer together.”

P&G and iHeartMedia’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 will stream on June 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT available on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages as well as iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, Revry, The Roku Channel, and The Advocate Channel. Equalpride, parent company of Out and The Advocate Channel, is a proud media sponsor for the event.

Petras has been on a roll of late. At the time of the release of “Alone,” Petras stopped by Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss the new track. Regarding getting Nicki on the track, Petras said, “It doesn’t feel real still. Her singing ‘It’s Barbie, and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried; I was on the floor, and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘how do we not come up with that our entire lives?’”

Buy or stream “Alone.”