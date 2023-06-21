Kim Petras Announces ‘Feed The Beast World Tour’

Kim Petras - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Ahead of this Friday’s anticipated release of her debut album Feed The Beast, Kim Petras has announced her 34-date Feed The Beast World Tour produced by Live Nation.

The North American leg kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, and will see Kim bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston, and San Diego. Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring Kim to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Milan.

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour

Various pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items.

This year, Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world, including Osheaga in Montreal on August 6, The Town in São Paulo on September 10, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast and the upcoming world tour this Friday morning (June 23) on NBC’s TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.

Feed The Beast features Kim’s latest hit single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her No.1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.”

The album also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT” and eagerly awaited new tracks like “King of Hearts” and “uhoh.”

Visit Kim Petras’ official website for tour dates and more information.