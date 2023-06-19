Lady Gaga Confirms Forthcoming ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Film

Lady Gaga - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

During Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball tour, it was reported that a show at Dodger Stadium was filmed. This weekend in an Instagram post, Gaga confirmed the news.

She wrote, “I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way—I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.

“I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me. I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives. Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art.”

