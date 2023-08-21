New Zealand Hard Rock Icons Like A Storm Signs With Edgeout Records, Announces New Single ‘Sinners And Saints’

Like A Storm - Photo: David Muselmam

Like A Storm (LAS), the band from New Zealand known for blending the Didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven music, has signed an exclusive deal with EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe for distribution of their new album coming this year.

Their first single, “Sinners & Saints” stays true to the classic LAS roots with their high energy, heavy guitars and powerful drums. Check out an exclusive snippet of the track below. The full version arrives on September 15.

Like A Storm - "Sinners & Saints" (Exclusive Snippet)

Tony Guanci, Chairman EDGEOUT reflected on the signing, saying “Like A Storm blew me away the first time I saw them perform. After spending some time with the band, I recognized their drive, determination and most important, the talent. I look forward to all the incredible things we are going to do together!”

LAS is brothers Chris Brooks (Vocals, Guitars, Didgeridoo), Matt Brooks (Vocals, Guitars), Kent Brooks (Bass, Keyboards), and Zach Wood (Drums).

“We’re excited for this new era with Tony and everyone at EDGEOUT Records, and to now be part of the incredible and illustrious Universal family! We’ve had many great talks already with the team, and are really impressed with all the innovation, expertise and experience they’re bringing to the launching of our new music,” said the band. “We’ve been lucky to have had some great moments and milestones in our career to date and are feeling more passionate about the music now than ever. This is going to be epic!”

Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at U.S. Active Rock Radio. The band write and produce their own records, which have combined more than 150M streams across all platforms, and seven Top 40 Singles at U.S. Active Rock.

LAS has extensively toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, both in a headline capacity or sharing the stage with such artists as: Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust, and many more.

Visit Like A Storm’s official website for more information.