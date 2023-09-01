Lil Wayne Returns With New Single ‘Kat Food’

Lil Wayne - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lil Wayne has returned with a brand-new single entitled “Kat Food.” The track is out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records.

The track’s ominous production underlines Wayne’s instantly recognizable delivery. He tears through the beat, dropping one quotable lyric after another, skills that have catapulted him to global stardom.

Lil Wayne - Kat Food (Visualizer)

Next up, Wayne will perform at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards after receiving a nomination in “Best Hip-Hop” for “Kant Nobody,” which features Swizz Beatz and DMX. Wayne will receive the “BMI Icon Award” at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 6. Meanwhile, he notably graced the cover of Billboard in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes in the midst of Lil Wayne’s critically acclaimed, sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. Wayne kicked off 2023 by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Pre-GRAMMY event. He released the hard-hitting track “Kant Nobody” featuring DMX, produced by Swizz Beatz, as well as delivered explosive verses on Swizz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 with the track “This S__t Right Here.”

Back in July, Weezy opened the 31st Annual ESPY Awards with a performance of his hit track, “A Milli.” He offered a sporty twist on the track, which you can check out below.

He later introduced WNBA legend Sue Bird to the podium and showed up wearing a “Mamba Mentality” sweater with an LSU hat supporting women in sports.

The rap icon also recently spoke to Rolling Stone and answered a range of questions, including whether or not he was thinking about retirement. To that, he said, “When you work the way I work, it gets strenuous, and it might flash. And even when you say it, I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music. You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music [laughs]. When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this.”

