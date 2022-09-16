Listen To Little Big Town’s 10th Studio Album, ‘Mr. Sun’

Little Big Town - Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov (Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville)

Today, ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town–consisting of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook–have released their new, 10th studio album Mr. Sun.

To celebrate the release, the band also unveiled the music video for “Three Whiskeys and the Truth,” which was directed by Running Bear Film’s Stephen & Alexa Kinigopoulos. Immediately following the video’s premiere today, the band went live exclusively on YouTube Premium for a livestreamed afterparty to answer fan questions about the new album.

Little Big Town - Three Whiskeys And The Truth (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Three Whiskeys and the Truth” was written by Fairchild and Schlapman alongside their beloved Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose), ruminating on the feelings that hide in the dark but that always come to the surface somehow. “Lori had that title, and I just love how it tells the story of what we do to numb the pain we’re going through,” Fairchild says, recalling a long day of writing. “And the melody makes it feel like an old school country song like the ones we grew up with.”

The band kicked off the album’s release on Wednesday, September 14 with a stirring performance of “Rich Man” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in addition to flexing their comedic chops in the show’s Cold Open.

On the eve of the record’s release last night, the band took to Twitter for an #AskLBT Album Q&A with the fans about the record, including the message they want to give fans from the album: “This record was written during the pandemic, so a spirit of gratefulness ties all these songs together. Even the painful songs lead us to better days ahead.”

Fans can engage in the album launch through multiple social media activations, including using the hashtag #MrSun on Twitter to reveal album’s official Twitter emoji and a custom Mr. Sun Instagram filter that went live with the album’s release, which can be found on the filter tab of LBT’s Instagram profile.

This morning, they took the stage at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza in front of hundreds of fans for the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY, performing a mix of new songs–“All Summer” and “Rich Man,” both of which New York Magazine has praised as “exuberant”–and classic LBT hits (“Wine, Beer Whiskey” and “Little White Church”).

Buy or stream Mr. Sun.