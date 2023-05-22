Loretta Lynn Flies On ‘A Song And A Prayer’ In Posthumous New Book

Loretta Lynn - Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

The book that country great Loretta Lynn completed just before her death last October will be published tomorrow (23) in the US by Worthy Books. A Song and a Prayer addresses her faith in a collection of prayers and lyrics.

Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell says: “Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book. It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way.”

‘Write it the way we say it’

A Song and A Prayer gathers prayers alongside lyrics that were inspired by the star’s songwriting sessions with her fellow hit songwriter and co-author of the book, ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean. The Dove award-winning singer-songwriter and double Grammy nominees says: “My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith. She always told me we need to ‘write it the way we say it,’ and these are the things she felt were important to say.

“It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life,” continues Dr. McLean. “We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that’s the only way Loretta ever connected – heart to heart. We laughed all the time when we wrote, sometimes argued, then laughed again. This book came about so naturally. Loretta said this project was special to her, and I’m honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration.”

Publicity for the volume notes that readers of A Song and A Prayer “[from] of all faiths and walks of life will have the opportunity to bask in a month’s worth of spiritual encouragement from Loretta’s own resilient faith.”

