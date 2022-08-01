Luke Bryan To Co-Host 56th Annual CMA Awards With Peyton Manning

Luke Bryan - Photo: Courtesy of Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Country giant Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning have been announced as co-hosts of the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Bryan made the announcement this morning (1) while guest hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The show, billed as ever as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 9, from 8-11pm EST on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” says Bryan, who’ll be co-hosting for the second consecutive year. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Luke Bryan - Country On (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Adds Manning: “I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, notes: “Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year. During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television executive VP, unscripted and alternative entertainment,” reflects: “Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s Biggest Night. Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded show.” Final nominees for the 2022 CMAs will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Listen to uDiscover Music’s Country Music In 20 Songs playlist.